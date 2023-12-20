APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — In the midst of Sunday’s downpours across the region, a driver in Apex went around a barricade and into floodwaters, causing a need for a 4-person water rescue.

The person behind the wheel has since been cited by Apex police for failing to obey law-enforcement traffic control measures, according to police chief Jason Armstrong. As CBS 17 previously reported, a dozen firefighters helped get three adults and a child out of the flooded car.

The call for rescue came in around 9 p.m. at 2232 Richardson Road, which is south of Olive Chapel Road, according to Lawrence Carter, a battalion chief with the Apex Fire Department.

Teams rescue child, three adults from flooded car (Apex Police Department)

Carter said the driver of a car went around a barricade and the car was “swamped” by floodwaters from Beaver Creek.

“This is the inevitable outcome when you ignore and circumvent road closure signs and barricades,” said the Apex Police Department.

A rescue team used an inflatable raft to recue the group from the car, taking about 20 minutes to complete the process. Carter said no one sustained injuries.

Apex police ask people to please adhere to road closure signs on roadways.

“They are there for a reason and the inconvenience is only temporary,” they said. “Failing to do so could be much more serious.”