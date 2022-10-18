RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said.

The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a silver 2014 Lexus was first clocked going 103 mph, officials said.

The chase continued into Wake County and then into Raleigh during which speeds topped 150 mph, troopers said.

In south Raleigh, the chase ended around 11:10 p.m. with a crash just past mile marker 289, which is Hammond Road, officials said.

The driver lost control of the Lexus, overcorrected, struck a concrete barrier and came to rest in the middle of the road.

Latrell Johnathan Goring, 20, was then taken to WakeMed by EMS crews, according to troopers. He was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

He was charged with felony flee to elude. Goring was held on a $5,000 secured bond.