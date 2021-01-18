Driver crashes into police car during domestic call in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man crashed a car into a police vehicle in Raleigh and fled the scene Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened just before 3:25 p.m. when police responded to a “domestic call,” according to a Raleigh police news release.

The call was in the 6400 block of Farm Gate Road, which is an apartment complex off Western Boulevard just inside Interstate 40.

“Upon arrival, officers found that one of the subjects was in a vehicle and driving erratically,” the news release said.

The man crashed into a police car and then took off, police said. No one was injured.

Police did not release any other details, but said the incident was still under investigation.