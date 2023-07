RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver has died in a crash early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say.

At about 1:11 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of Newton Road in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, they said a single vehicle had crashed.

The driver died as a result of the crash, according to the police department.

Police said they plan to release more information at the appropriate time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.