RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on I-540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning.
At about 2:39 a.m., officers said they were called to I-540 near Exit 7 toward Leesville Road in reference to a crash.
Investigators said someone was driving the wrong way on the interstate and crashed into another car.
The wrong-way driver died at the scene, according to reports from the police department.
They said two people were in the other vehicle during the crash and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that the road closed to traffic at around 2:49 a.m.
As of 7:35 a.m., the road remained closed and is expected to reopen by 9:49 a.m.
Police said tow trucks were at the scene working to clear the roadway.
NCDOT asks drivers to follow directions from on-scene personnel.