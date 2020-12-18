Driver dies after crashing into bridge rail, several trees in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after he crashed a car into a bridge rail, causing the car to go down an embankment in downtown Raleigh, police said.
It happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. on South Wilmington Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh.
According to a crash report, the driver, identified as Williford Cox, struck a bridge rail, causing the car to travel back out onto Wilmington Street before running off the road a second time.
The car then went down a steep embankment and hit several trees before coming to a rest.
The crash report states that it is “likely that the driver was unconscious prior to crashing the vehicle.”
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, the report states.
