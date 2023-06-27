RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver is dead after slamming into a Duke Energy truck late Monday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Monday shortly after 11:55 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Six Forks Road near Sandy Forks Road.

Police determined that a white sedan traveling southbound hit the back of a Duke Energy truck that pulled over to investigate a power outage in the area.

Police said the driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital by EMS and died as result of the crash. The drive of the Duke Energy truck was not injured.

Six Forks Road is closed in both directions until further notice.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.