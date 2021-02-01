Driver falls asleep, crashes SUV into Raleigh Burger King, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle crashed into a Burger King in south Raleigh early on Monday, according to police.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the restaurant located in the 3600-block of Poole Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road, then into the restaurant. The driver sustained very minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

There were no other passengers inside the vehicle and there were no employees inside the building, officials said.

This story will be updated as it develops.