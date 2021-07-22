Driver falls asleep, slams into pole on Glenwood Avenue, police say; Section of road closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh is closed on Thursday morning after a driver fell asleep and slammed into a power pole, police said.

According to Raleigh police, a driver fell asleep behind the wheel around 2 a.m. and crashed into a power pole on the 2000-block of Glenwood Avenue, which is a residential area of the road.

Inbound Glenwood Avenue will be closed until around 10 a.m., officials said. There is a detour that goes from Woodland Avenue to Fairfield Drive and then back onto Glenwood Avenue.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and police have not said yet if they will face any charges.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the wreck, police said.

