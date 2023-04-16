GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver has been charged with DWI after several people were hurt and two were taken to nearby hospitals in a three-car wreck on U.S. 70 in Garner in Wake County Saturday night, according to Garner police and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The wreck was reported around 10 p.m. along U.S. 70 east at Raynor Road, which is a couple of blocks east of the Interstate 40 interchange, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.

Garner police said Victor Negrellos rear-ended a truck, causing a chain reaction.

Three cars were involved in the wreck with several people injured, two of whom were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to the Garner Police Department.

Officers said they are expected to make a full recovery.

NCDOT cameras at the scene showed two ambulances at the intersection, which is also Auburn Knightdale Road.

All lanes heading east were closed until about 11:30 p.m.

Negrellos was arrested for driving while impaired and his vehicle was seized and towed by Aces, according to the Garner Police Department.

He was charged with DWI, driving while license revoked impaired, open container, failure to reduce speed and felony serious injury by vehicle.