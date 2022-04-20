RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver that troopers said was responsible for a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate-40 in March had high levels of alcohol in his system at the time of the collision, according to autopsy reports.

North Carolina state troopers said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 17 near mile marker 315, that is near the exit for N.C. 42.

Authorities said the driver of a Toyota Tundra, identified by troopers as 24-year-old Nicholas Glenn McGee, was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-40 and crashed head-on into a Dodge SUV.

The SUV came to a rest partially on the jersey wall and caught on fire. The Toyota went through the median cable, ejecting McGee, of Fuquay-Varina, into the median.

McGee suffered traumatic injuries in the collision and died at the scene, according to documents from the medical examiner.

Troopers said two others were killed in the collision. They were identified by the medical examiner’s office as Gerardo Trevino, 30, of Durham, and Savannah Lynn Ray, 23, of Wake Forest.

According to authorities, Trevino was driving and Ray was the passenger.

A toxicology report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said McGee had ethanol in his system measured at 380 mg/dL.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a level of 400 mg/dL in the body is potentially lethal “as normal respiration may be depressed below the level necessary to maintain life.”

Records show that McGee has previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated.