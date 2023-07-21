RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspected DWI driver hit a utility pole early Friday morning on Wake Forest Road causing a few lanes to be closed, according to Raleigh police.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a single car crash was reported on Wake Forest Road near the entrance for I-440 eastbound. Police said a driver hit a utility pole causing the traffic lights to go out briefly.

Police said some of the turn lanes will be closed for a few hours while an investigation is conducted. The driver was taken into custody for a suspected DWI, according to police.

As of 6:30 a.m., traffic lights remained down on the side of Wake Forest Rd, and lanes turning off I-440 west to Wake Forest Road south remain closed. Drivers also can’t turn onto I-440 West from Wake Forest Road North. Drivers should leave early and expect delays. Consider using Six Forks Road or Capital Boulevard to get around the lane closures and congestion instead.

An NCDOT camera showing the lanes closed heading onto I-440 west. (NCDOT)

Traffic lights down on Wake Forest Road. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

No one was injured during the crash.