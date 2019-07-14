Driver injured after SUV crashes, flips on I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV driver was injured Saturday when the vehicle went off Interstate 540, hit a center flexible guardrail and flipped in the median.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. along I-540 between the Glenwood Avenue and Leesville Road exits, according to fire crews and Raleigh police.

Raleigh police said the SUV driver suffered a medical emergency, which led to the crash. The center median apparently kept the SUV from traveling into oncoming lanes, according to photos.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No one else was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved, police said.

The Durham Highway Fire Department and Raleigh fire crews responded to the scene.

One lane was closed until about 3 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Photo courtesy: Durham Highway Fire Department

