Driver killed in crash on I-40 west ramp to Wade Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver was killed Tuesday when his vehicle ran off the ramp from Interstate-40 west to Wade Avenue in Raleigh, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 1 p.m.

Raleigh police responded to the scene and found an adult male suffering from injuries related to the crash.

That man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to WakeMed where he later died, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid area as the ramp is closed.

