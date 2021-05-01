Driver of car swerved, causing crash with Raleigh police SUV, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car driver swerved into the path of a Raleigh police SUV causing a crash Saturday afternoon that injured the officer, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. as a “suspicious person” in the area of Honeycutt Road and Falls of Neuse Road, according to a statement from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, a driver of a [car] swerved into the pathway of the marked RPD vehicle,” Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said in an email.

The driver of the car and the police officer both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene appeared to show a red sedan that had collided head-on with a Raleigh police SUV in a parking lot.

The airbags appeared to deploy on the car that was involved in the wreck, which happened near Lafayette Village, which is located at the intersection of Honeycutt and Falls of Neuse roads.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.