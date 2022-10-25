RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by the driver of a pickup truck that then crashed into a tree in north Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the area of Fox Road near Terrace Park Court, which is just east of Triangle Town Center and just south of Interstate 540.

Police said two people were in the truck that hit a pedestrian, seriously injuring that person.

The driver of the truck then hit a nearby tree. A woman who was a passenger in the truck was injured, according to police.

Police at the scene that there could be possible impairment issues with the driver involved in the crash.

No other information was available.