Driver OK after running off Raleigh road, flipping vehicle into creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver is OK after he ran his vehicle off the road and flipped into a creek in Raleigh.

Police said the man was driving on Hammond Road around 5:30 a.m. when the car went off the road near Rush Street and flipped into the Wildcat Branch Creek.

The driver was treated for injuries at the scene. He spoke to CBS 17 reporter Joseph Holloway off-camera and said he was OK after the crash.

A wrecker is at the scene waiting to pull the vehicle out of the creek.

Police did not say if the driver will face any charges.