Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed a car into a State Employees’ Credit Union in northwest Raleigh late Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of TW Alexander Drive and Brier Creek Parkway, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Images from the scene showed a shattered set of large windows along with damaged blinds and some furniture. A black car that had major front-end damage was being towed from the scene.

Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

Police said no one was taken to a hospital after the crash at 7800 TW Alexander Dr.

Police said the crash was through windows on the side of the building, so it is unlikely there is any structural damage to the building.

It’s unclear if the credit union will be open on Monday.

Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

Police said they are unsure if anyone will face charges in the crash.