RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed a car into a Raleigh Dollar General store on Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. at the Dollar General at 5416 Rock Quarry Road in southeast Raleigh.
Images from the scene showed a white Ford sedan partially inside the front of the store.
The front doors and several windows were smashed during the crash.
It’s unclear what caused the incident. Officials at the scene said there were no injuries.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- College intern with NC trooper dies in crash, highway patrol says
- UNC-Chapel Hill confirms new COVID-19 clusters at sorority house and 4th campus dorm
- Driver plows car into Raleigh Dollar General store
- 9 students at Virginia colleges suspended for violating COVID-19 rules
- 3 hospitalized as 17 Clayton firefighters test positive for COVID-19