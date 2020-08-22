Driver plows car into Raleigh Dollar General store

The car crashed into the Dollar General in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed a car into a Raleigh Dollar General store on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. at the Dollar General at 5416 Rock Quarry Road in southeast Raleigh.

Images from the scene showed a white Ford sedan partially inside the front of the store.

The front doors and several windows were smashed during the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the incident. Officials at the scene said there were no injuries.

