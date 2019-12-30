Driver runs from wrecked car in Raleigh hit-and-run crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man involved in a Raleigh crash Sunday night ran from the scene, sparking a police search, officers said.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. along Wake Forest Road just south of the Interstate 440 interchange.

At least two vehicles were involved the wreck.

Moments after the crash, a man from one crashed vehicle ran from the wreck scene up a hill along Wake Towne Drive.

Several officers were seen searching the area near the Marriott Courtyard hotel and the State Employees Credit Union parking lot.

However, after about an hour-long search police said the man was not found.

Police said they figured out who the man is and will issue an arrest warrant for him on a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge.

There were no injuries in the crash.

