Driver shortages for Uber, Lyft contributing to higher prices, wait times in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driver shortages at Uber and Lyft are contributing to higher prices and longer wait times in Raleigh.

Solethia Rhodes tells CBS 17 she landed at RDU Airport around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Since I landed, it’s hard to catch an Uber,” said Rhodes. “We had one, but nobody can come for two hours.”

By 6 p.m., she was sitting outside near the ride-share pick-up area desperately trying to request a ride on her phone.

“I should have told my daughter to come to get me because we’re going to Fayetteville, I don’t think nobody wants to go there because of the situation,” Rhodes said of the gas shortage in North Carolina.

She added, “Uber, Lyft, nothing coming. They keep telling me I’m trying to find a driver, trying to find a driver, trying to find a driver.”

We found drivers in a parking lot near the airport waiting for ride requests. With gas in limited supply, some say they don’t want to risk long trips.

Other travelers who requested rides to Raleigh and Durham tell CBS 17 they were able to reserve a ride within 10 minutes of landing. Prices ranged from $18 to around $70.

A spokesperson for Uber said there aren’t enough drivers to meet the increased demand of ride requests. Some are reluctant to return, others are on unemployment.

One driver told us, “If they work for the Uber, they make roughly $1,000 in a week. So think about the gas, the mileage, if you deduct everything, again, it’s $600. But on unemployment, you just stay at home and take easy money.”

After almost three hours of waiting, Rhodes finally got an $86 Uber to Fayetteville.

“I’m relieved,” she said.

Uber is using incentives to recruit new and former drivers to combat the shortage. CBS 17 is waiting for a response from Lyft.