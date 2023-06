MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man will not face any charges after he sped through a Circle K car wash and hit a tree,

Morrisville police were called to the store at 3610 Davis Drive around 8:49 p.m. on Thursday. They said the driver got confused, accelerated and went through the car wash, damaging the interior before hitting a tree.

EMS was called out to check the driver out. He was not transported to a hospital.