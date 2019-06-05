Driver 'STAYUMBL' requests license be reinstated - judge says no Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Diana Mems in court on June 5, 2019. (Susanna Black/CBS 17) [ + - ] Diana Mems in court on June 5, 2019. (Susanna Black/CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Diana Mems mug shot after surrendering to authorities on Thursday afternoon. Photo is from CCBI website [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Diana Mems in various mug shots. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The driver known as "STAYUMBL" was back in a Wake County courtroom Wednesday where she asked a judge to reinstate her license and remove her electronic monitor.

Diana Mems is accused of dangerous driving and has a unique vanity plate, "STAYUMBL."

Mems, 50, was taken into custody May 23 after appearing in Wake County Superior Court. She had missed four previous court dates in 2019.

Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory set her bond at $10,000, ordered her to surrender her license and be electronically monitored.

She bonded out of the Wake County jail May 25.

On Wednesday, Mems appeared before a Wake County judge as she requested her license be reinstated and for the electronic monitor be removed.

Mems drives multi-ton trucks for a living and has a Class-A commercial drivers license, officials tell CBS 17.

The judge denied her requested and declared her indigent.

The Wake County District Attorney's Office said there are two plea offers on the table for Mems until June 26. CBS 17 is working to obtain the details of those offers.

On May 23, prosecutors said they discovered that Mems is associated with nine aliases, three social security numbers, and six North Carolina drivers license numbers.

The latest no-show happened May 20 when Mems failed to appear in Superior Court for two traffic charges — speeding (68 mph in a 45 mph zone) and reckless driving.

Judge Keith Gregory issued an arrest order and a $20,000 bond as a result.

Mems' defense attorney, John Fitzpatrick, stood with her and asked Gregory to dismiss the arrest order, thus dismissing the bond.

According to prosecutors, Fitzpatrick wanted to appear on behalf of Mems, but they required her presence in the courtroom.

Mems indictment into Superior Court, following an April grand jury indictment, was the direct result of months of work by CBS 17.

Indictments for traffic charges are rare, but the Wake County District Attorney's office said it is taking a tougher approach for this case because of Mems' extensive criminal, civil, and traffic history discovered by CBS 17 reporter Susanna Black.

Black alerted Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman about Mems in March after finding she was associated with more than 100 charges ranging from simple worthless check to arson to breaking and entering. There were 31 traffic violations and more than a dozen aliases.

She's also been involved in 31 car crashes. She currently has zero points on her license.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now