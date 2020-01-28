Driver ejected, suffers life-threatening injuries in 4-car crash in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a four-car crash in Cary on Tuesday afternoon, officials tell CBS 17.

Authorities say around 4 p.m., a person driving a Honda was going at a high rate of speed and side-swiped another car. The driver was then ejected from the vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver was going so fast that the car — despite now not have a driver — veered onto Morrisville Parkway and hit two other vehicles, according to Carrie Roman, Cary’s Public Information Officer.

The people in the other three vehicles were not injured but their vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

One lane of Morrisville Parkway is closed while clean-up, as well as an investigation, continues, Roman told CBS 17.