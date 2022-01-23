Driver trapped, injured after GoRaleigh bus wrecks along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bus driver was trapped inside the vehicle after a crash Sunday night, officials said.

The crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. at 3939 Glenwood Avenue, which is just south of the Interstate 440 interchange, according to Raleigh fire officials.

Raleigh police said the GoRaleigh bus was being driven northbound on Glenwood Avenue and hit potholes.

The driver of the bus then crossed over to oncoming lanes and the bus hit trees on side of the road before the bus crashed.

The driver was unable to get out the door of the bus, Raleigh fire officials said.

Raleigh fire crews were able to “make an opening” that allowed the driver to exit the bus.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked after suffering minor injuries, police said.

One passenger on the bus was not injured, according to police.