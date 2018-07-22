Driver was going 80 mph in deadly crash that knocked out power, Raleigh police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Honda after it crashed into a tree on East Millbrook Road. CBS 17 photo [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Police shut down part of a busy Raleigh road after a car struck a tree and crashed into a utility pole, killing the driver early Sunday morning.

That wreck around 5:10 a.m. along East Millbrook Road at Dantree Place knocked out power for more than 1,000 people.

The deadly car crash woke Tom DiGregorio from a deep sleep early Sunday morning.

“About 5 o’clock this morning, I heard two loud bangs and some screeching of tires,” DiGregorio said. “Then the power went out.”

Raleigh police say a man crashed his car into a tree and hit a utility pole, knocking down power lines.

It happened right in front of DiGregorio’s home. He grabbed a flashlight and ran outside.

“There was a tree down there -- it hit the tree and it was actually in an L shape around the tree,” DiGregorio said. “The whole front the dashboard and the engine was on one side and the other part of it was open and he was just lying there in the seatbelt.”

DiGregorio and a few others rushed over to try and help the man, but he was already dead.

Jawara Burke of Raleigh was later identified as the driver, according to a police report. Police said he was driving a Honda at 80 mph when the crash happened.

The speed limit on East Millbrook Road is 35 mph, but neighbors say people fly down the road all the time and they say it’s not the first time someone was killed.

“It’s unfortunate,” said John Vanore. “I live right on Duke Drive and I grew up two blocks from here and it’s a pretty regular occurrence over all the years that I’ve been here.”

Neighbors say Raleigh Police do a great job of patrolling the area. They say police regularly park on the road to catch people speeding.