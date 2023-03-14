CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina leaders are getting their first look at the new all-electric, driverless shuttle in Cary.

NCDOT and Cary town officials hosted today’s official launch celebration for the new self-driving vehicle that rolled out for the first time more than a week ago. It takes passengers from the Cary senior center to Bond Park.

“It’s been pretty full since last week and there are people that have had to wait to get on it,” said Jerry Jensen, Cary director of transportation.

State secretary of transportation Eric Boyette says this three-month pilot program provides a possible template for expanding these shuttles in other parts of the state.

“We’ve got to be able to provide mobility for all of our citizens and this is one way we think we can do that,” Boyette said.

Similar shuttles have also been being piloted at N.C. State University and the Wright Brothers National Memorial.