Driving during Thanksgiving weekend? Police have 2 words for you: Slow down!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City and state law enforcement have two words for Triangle-area drivers this Thanksgiving weekend.

Slow down!

State Highway Patrol Commander Freddy L. Johnson Jr. and new Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson posted a joint video to social media Wednesday.

They want to remind motorists that the two law enforcement agencies are teaming up for what they called speed-reduction projects on interstates and major roadways in and around Raleigh.

Patterson said RPD has investigated 40 traffic-related deaths this year alone.