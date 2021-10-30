Drone food delivery underway in Fayetteville, company to expand in Wake County

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — We know drones can be good for video or photos and here in central North Carolina they’ve even delivered lab supplies and prescription drugs — but what about chicken wings?

The wings are taking flight by drone in Holly Springs. The idea is to drop the food right in someone’s backyard. Flytrex, an Israeli drone maker partnered with Causey Aviation to make these aerial food deliveries.

The drone went from the Holly Springs Towne Center to the nearby Forest Springs subdivision.

They’re already doing it in Fayetteville and Raeford.

The whole effort is possible because of a partnership between the DOT and a waiver from the FAA. The program is looking at how to safely use drones for commerce.

“We’re going to be able to serve areas and folks who are mobility impaired,” said Basil Yap with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “Meaning traditionally they’re staying at home or they don’t have access maybe to a vehicle.”

The company tells us they just got approval to start flying over roads.

They plan to start delivering to Ting Park in Holly Springs.

They’re also talking to other restaurants in the hopes of expanding their delivery options.