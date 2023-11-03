RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A global pharmaceutical company has announced plans to expand operations in Raleigh.

Indivior manufactures drugs used to treat addiction and serious mental health illnesses. They have production facilities abroad and have now chosen Raleigh as the location for their first U.S. production facility.

Michael Haley with Wake County Economic Development says their investment is a big deal.

“I think it’s important that the company chose to make that investment here for a couple of reasons. One, it’s always exciting to have new investment, new jobs in our community. Two, it continues to show the vibrancy of our local and regional life science ecosystem,” Haley said.

The company will invest $60 million into their facility and keep the same workforce that previously worked in the building they’re taking over. They plan to add 35 new jobs.

“Those are really, highly skilled people in really important, delicate jobs. And so, the ability to both retain people but also hire new people to train them on the job so they can get that experience is really important for this project,” said Haley.

Indivior’s chief global impact officer, Nina DiLorenzo, says Raleigh checked off all the right boxes for them.

“You’ve got a great talent pool here in Raleigh, fantastic people, people that know how to make pharmaceuticals. You’ve got great schools and nice communities and a great business environment,” said DiLorenzo.

Its the kind of reputation Raleigh’s mayor is proud of.

“When Apple decided to come to our area, our region, that put us on the map. Now, companies are looking at us in a whole new way and we’re seeing a lot more interest, a lot more economic development projects in the funnel. It’s great because we want to continue to build our jobs and, you know, secure our future for our residents and the company,” said Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin.

The facility, which was previously home to another pharmaceutical company, is along Capital Boulevard, where county leaders have dubbed a targeted growth area.

“[It] means that we’re putting jobs in communities where the community needs them the most. So to me, that’s really exciting about this project,” said Haley.

As the region continues to grow, the mayor wants to ensure everyone benefits from it.

“If we can continue to attract businesses here in the heart of the city, that’s at that’s all good, but really is about balance,” Baldwin said.