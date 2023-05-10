RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As parts of Wake County grow, a proposal to shrink 4th and 5th grade class sizes is troubling school district leaders.

The North Carolina House budget would cap 4th and 5th grade class sizes at 24 students, right now there is no cap for those grades. Assistant Superintendent for School Choice, Planning and Assignment, Glenn Carrozza, said the district tries to keep those classes to under 30 students.

At the Wake County School Board Facilities Committee meeting Wednesday the board received an update on overcrowding and the impact the legislation could have.

Carrozza said the district will have to move more quickly when it comes to addressing overcrowding if the legislation passes.

In an example the district gave, one Wake County elementary school would need to add one fourth grade class and teacher and one fifth grade class and teacher if class sizes were capped at 24 students.

Class sizes are already capped for kindergarten through 3rd grade.

School Board Vice-Chair Chris Heagarty chairs the Facilities Committee and said if the legislation passed it would lead to disruption for planning and for families.

“It’s really tough because when a new law requires you to spread the same number of students over more classrooms, you can’t just add classrooms to an existing building,” Heagarty said. “You have very limited options.”

Carrozza said some options on the table include potential school reassignment, calendar changes and more capped schools. He said even if the legislation does not pass, the district still has to address overcrowding.

He said high growth in certain parts of the county is one of the greatest challenges the district faces when it comes to capacity.

“While as a district our overall numbers have leveled out, currently, we are still seeing extreme growth in certain municipalities, and so that poses a problem for the district to find enough seats available for the students in that immediate area,” Carrozza said.

The hot spot is western Wake County, that’s where most of the district’s 20 capped elementary schools are.

The district estimates if the new cap makes it into the final budget, about 6-7 percent of students in Cary, Apex and Holly Springs would be impacted by reassignment instead of the usual 1-3 percent.

“We would love to take all of these caps off once our new school growth can catch up to the capacity needs that we have, it just takes time to build the new schools and to finance them,” Heagarty said.

The enrollment plan for the upcoming school year is already set. The board will approve the final draft of the 2024-25 enrollment plan in November.