RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When the cold weather hits you can expect more people to turn up the heat.

“This is the season we tend to see the coldest temperatures and the highest energy usage,” said Duke Energy Spokesperson, Jeff Brooks.

Because of high energy usage Duke Energy is keeping an eye on the power grid and making sure equipment is ready to perform.

“One of the things we really try to do is ensure our power plants have good cold weather protections in place, that we’re able to really get an accurate forecast of what we anticipate customer usage to be, and then we can generate the power that we need to match that need,” said Brooks.

There are ways to save on your electricity bill.

Brooks suggests lowering the thermostat a few degrees and opening your blinds to let solar energy in. You can also use your ceiling fan.

“You think about ceiling fans being something that you cool yourself with but in the winter if you set it to clockwise rotation, it will pull the heat down from the ceiling and help to circulate it around the room,” said Brooks. “That can help you feel more comfortable and perhaps not have to raise your thermostat as much.”

Duke says they learned a lot from past winter storms.

They’ve made improvements to cold weather protectants at plants, improved forecast models and upped plant maintenance.

You can find more tips here.