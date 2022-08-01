RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday that they will enforce size restrictions for bags.

Beginning Sept. 1, the Performing Arts Center will prohibit any bags larger than 12″x12″x10″. This includes, oversized purses, backpacks and camera bags. The center will strongly recommend people bring small wallets or clutches.

(Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts)

“Over the past few years, we have been working diligently to increase our security posture and I am excited to continue that momentum with this next step. Our staff is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all, while also delivering the same exceptional guest experience they have come to expect,” said Michelle Bradley Assistant General Manager.

The bag policy is part of center’s security screening, which includes metal detectors.

Beginning in September, guests who arrive with bags larger than 12″x12″x10″ will be asked to return their item to their vehicle.

Full bag policy details, including examples of acceptable bags, and frequently asked questions can be found here.