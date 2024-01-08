RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy rain and gusty winds don’t prove to be the best mix when it comes to power outages.

“When you see these high wind events especially when it’s coupled with heavy rain that makes the ground soft, it makes it a lot easier for those great big trees to come down and when they do, they often cause damage to power lines,” said Duke Energy Spokesperson, Jeff Brooks.

Ahead of Tuesday’s storm, Duke Energy crews are making sure they’re prepared.

Brooks says crews spend all year trimming trees and strengthening the grid.

They’re also utilizing smart technology with their new command center, which opened in November.

“Those technologies can actually automatically detect power outages and can look for ways to reroute power to restore service,” said Brooks.

He says the company will also have line crews ready to respond, but there are some challenges.

“Apart from the wind being the major culprit in the outages it also creates challenges for us to get our buckets in the air to be able to do a lot of that repair work,” said Brooks. “If conditions are not safe, that may delay when those outages can be restored, but as soon as it’s safe to get those buckets up in the air, we’ll do that.”

Duke Energy says if you do see a power line down, don’t go near it, treat it as though it has power.

You can report outages or check your outage status here.