Duke Energy shares tips for beating extreme heat in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Summer means hot weather and cranking up your air conditioning.

As the Triangle faces a heat wave this week, Duke Energy is providing some ways you can save energy.

High temperatures can lead to higher energy usage and bills as people try to stay cool.

To combat that, Duke Energy suggests changing your air filter regularly, turning off unnecessary lights and using a ceiling fan when you can.

“If we can make small adjustments in our usage habits we can make big savings on our bill,” said Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy.

Brooks also suggests setting your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting.

The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.

Duke Energy says customers can also access daily and hourly energy usage stats online to better understand their specific usage.