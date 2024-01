NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy is warning people that they’ll hear sirens on Wednesday as part of a test at the Harris Nuclear Plant.

According to a release by Duke Energy, around 10 a.m. there will be a test to “produce a steady, full volume tone” from all sirens for up to 30 seconds.

The test is a normal maintenance test to make sure all sirens work. Duke Energy said people in the area don’t need to do anything when hearing the sirens.

For more information, click here.