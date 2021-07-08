Duke Raleigh hospital expands to meet growth in Triangle area

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – As Wake County grows, so is Duke Raleigh Hospital, with a brand new 210,200 square foot addition.

Today is the grand opening for the hospital’s brand new South Pavilion.

Leigh Bleecker, interim president of Duke Raleigh Hospital, said space constraints have become more common as the Triangle area grows quickly.

“We’ve seen that come through our emergency departments and seen that in our in-patient units,” Bleecker said.

But now, an expansion years in the making is now a reality.

The South Pavilion is increasing its total bed capacity from 186 to 256.

Genera surgeon Christopher Watters said he is most looking forward to the new space and updated technology in operating rooms.

“We’ve kind of run into space limitations, technology limitations, and what this is an answer to that and rooms are much more spacious and we have room for new technology,” Watters said. “We’re doing so many things now that requires so much extra stuff in an operating room it gets awfully cramped.”

Duke Health spent $196 million on the new facility, making it their largest investment yet in Wake County.

“We are continuing to see a huge increase in volume in the emergency department as well as all the other hospitals in the county, instead, this will, from a capacity standpoint to be able to meet those needs,” Bleecker said.

Bleecker said the addition also better prepares the area should another wave of covid cases come.

“Luckily right now we are seeing low COVID numbers in our hospital but you never know what the next day will bring, so ready to have these individual rooms will allow us to continue to care for the patients if they are Covid or not,” Bleecker said.

New patients will arrive starting July 12.