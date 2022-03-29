GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A dump truck went off the interstate after a crash in Garner Tuesday afternoon.

This happened near US-70 between Greenfield Parkway and I-40, according to officials.

Officials said the driver was trapped in the cab and needed assistance getting out. It wasn’t immediately known if the driver or anyone else was injured in the crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two of three eastbound lanes on U.S. 70 were closed. Traffic impacts were estimated to last until about 6:45 p.m.

