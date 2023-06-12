FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Fuquay-Varina police are hoping unique tattoos finally help lead them to two people in a credit card fraud case they’ve been working on since March.

Just after a thief stole credit cards from a car, two people showed up at a Fuquay-Varina Walmart and used the credit cards to buy gift cards, police said.

The incident was reported on March 2 at the greenway parking lot at 1324 Old Honeycutt Road, according to the Fuquay Varina Police Department.

Photo courtesy: Fuquay Varina Police Department

While the victim went on the walking trail, someone entered the person’s car and took items inside, police said.

“Shortly after the vehicle break-in, an unidentified individual used the victim’s financial cards at Walmart and obtained gift cards,” police said.

Police tried to get leads in the case in March, but were unsuccessful.

“However, the investigation yielded a new lead which resulted in the still images of a male and female. The tattoos are unique enough that someone may recognize the individuals,” police said.

Officials said anyone with information about the pair should contact Fuquay-Varina Detective Ryan Schulte at rschulte@fuquay-varina.org or at (919) 552-3191.