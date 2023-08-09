RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham felon has been arrested in connection to a July 13 robbery at a Raleigh pharmacy.
Ramon Anderson, 35, was charged Thursday in the robbery at Greystone Village Pharmacy at 7713 Lead Mine Road.
In addition to robbery, Anderson is also charged with the following:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon,
- Conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon,
- Possession of a firearm by a felon,
- Possession of a stolen firearm,
- 14 counts of trafficking opium or heroin,
- Seven counts of conspire to traffic opium or heroin, and
- Simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.