Durham man arrested in shooting, robbery in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old Durham man was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Dec. 2 shooting and robbery on E. Chatham Street in Cary, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. outside the Dollar General at 832 E. Chatham St., east of downtown.

On Wednesday, Cary police said Tysean Williamson had been taken into custody and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Williamson faces up to 32 years in prison if convicted of both crimes, Cary police said.

The target of the shooting and robbery was an individual, not the business.

One person was taken to the hospital following the shooting. At the time, the victim was listed in stable condition, according to Lt. John Reeves.