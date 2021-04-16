Durham man arrested on birthday, charged in shooting near downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is behind bars and facing a list of charges in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday night near downtown Raleigh, police announced Friday morning.

Christopher Gilmore (Photo: Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Christopher Gilmore, 30, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 9:55 p.m. in the 700-block of Ellington Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police said they believed to be a serious injury.

Gilmore was arrested on his birthday on Thursday evening in Raleigh, records show.

He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the shooting victim.