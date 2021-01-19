Durham man being held under $3.5M bond on rape, kidnapping charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested Tuesday after Wake County investigators said he repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman and made her withdraw money from several ATMs.

Kaylore Michael Fenner, 29, was taken into custody at his Durham home by members of the Technical Operations Division of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed that Fenner sexually assaulted the victim on Jan. 12 at the victim’s house.

The sheriff’s office said Fenner then broke into the victim’s home and sexually assaulted her over a 24-hour period.

Fenner then drove the victim to several ATMs and made her withdraw a total of $1,000 before leaving the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim reported the incidents the following day.

Fenner is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sex offense, felony breaking and entering to terrorize, first-degree kidnapping, and common law robbery.

He is being held at he Wake County Detention Center under a $3.5 million bond.