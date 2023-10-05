CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been arrested and charged in a Thursday armed robbery in a Cary shopping center parking lot.

Around 1:30 p.m., Cary officers responded to a call reporting an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops in the Harrison Square Shopping Center.

The suspect approached a landscaping crew on a lunch break in the parking lot and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was swiftly identified and caught by officers on the Interstate 40 eastbound on-ramp from Harrison Avenue, police said.

Carson Hawkins, 32, was taken into custody without incident. He is currently facing charges related to armed robbery.

Anyone who believes they may have information to assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/1242 for anonymous reporting