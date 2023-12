RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been arrested and charged in connection to a July shooting death.

Dexter Rashad Ingram, 28, was found dead July 4 in a townhome in the area of 5400 Picket Fence Lane. The area sits off of Buck Jones Road.

Police said he was found a few days after a report of shots fired in the area. The date of the homicide is reported in the paperwork as July 1.

Julian Devonne Lunsford is charged with murder and is being held without bond in the Wake County Jail.