RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested and charged Monday in a weekend shooting outside a Raleigh Walmart in the Brier Creek area, police said.

The Walmart was placed on lockdown Saturday after a person was injured in a shooting at 5:25 p.m. in the store’s parking lot in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue, officials said.

Police said a man was injured in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said Monday afternoon that Kennedy Earl Tripplett, 52, of Durham was charged in connection with the shooting.

Tripplett is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/serious injury.

As of late Monday afternoon, no bond was set for Tripplett.