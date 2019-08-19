Live Now
Durham man charged with assaulting woman in Wake County Justice Center bathroom

Wake County News

Gervis Antonio Dubon (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested at the Wake County Justice Center Monday after a woman said he assaulted her in a bathroom.

Gervis Antonio Dubon of Durham is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor false imprisonment, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim said Dubon walked into the women’s bathroom on the second floor right after her.

She said when she opened the stall door and walked to the sink when Dubon tried to grab her face.

She ran from the bathroom and alert deputies.

Dubon currently in the Wake County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

