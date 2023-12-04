RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend near downtown Raleigh.

On Saturday, a man was shot twice at around 8:35 p.m. on the 100 block of Summit Avenue, which is located in the Caraleigh neighborhood just off U.S. 401/South Saunders Street, Raleigh police said.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Nicolas Ricardo Carrasco Domenec, was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said Sunday.

According to court documents, Marcus Anthony Fletcher, 23, is facing a murder charge following the deadly shooting.

Fletcher, who was arrested Monday, is set to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.