RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is facing DWI and various other charges after his passenger died in a wreck in Raleigh early Saturday morning, police said.

The crash was reported just after 2:40 a.m. along Highwoods Boulevard at Atlantic Avenue, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

A 22-year-old was driving a silver Honda Pilot traveling “at a high rate of speed” westbound on Highwoods Boulevard approaching Atlantic Avenue, police said.

The driver lost control of the SUV and swerved left, hitting the middle concrete median and then smashing into a tree head-on, according to police.

“The vehicle then wrapped around the tree, making contact on the passenger side,” the news release said.

The front passenger, Victor Castellanos Martinez, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

The driver, Daniel Manzano, 22, was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Manzano was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, speeding and having a fictitious license plate, police said.

He is being held in the Wake County Jail on a $105,000 secured bond.