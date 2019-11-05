Durham man facing child sex crime charges that date back to 1995, warrants show

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is facing child sex crime charges that date back more than two decades, according to Wake County arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17.

Henry Frederick Miller Jr., 57, is accused of committing sex crimes against three different children, the youngest under the age of 13, from 1995-1997 and then throughout 2002, according to warrants. He was arrested Monday around 5 p.m., records show.

According to court documents, Miller committed crimes against a child under 16 from June 1995 through June 1996. He is also accused of committing additional sex crimes against a child under the age of 13 from October 1995 through October 1997. Another warrant says Miller took indecent liberties with a third child, who was under the age of 16, from January 2002 through December 2002.

Although Miller’s current address is in Durham, his charges — six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child — are out of Wake County.

Miller is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

